Manchester United will eye a spot in the last four of the Carabao Cup when they lost Charlton at home. The Red Devils have been in good form of late and will want to make that count in this match, that is set to be played at Old Trafford which starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 11. Unfortunately, fans keen on watching live telecast of this match in India, will not be able to do so. They will neither be able to watch live streaming of this game from any official source, due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely catch live updates of this game on the social media handles of both teams besides using VPNs to watch this game on their devices. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? CR7 Can Make Al-Nassr Debut in Friendly Against Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United vs Charlton:

