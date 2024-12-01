After a narrow win over Brentford, Manchester United under new manager Ruben Amorim will look to continue their winning ways against Everton in the Premier League 2024-25 on December 1. Manchester United vs Everton clash will be played at the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester and begins at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time. The official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India are Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports Select channels. Also, Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming viewing option is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mohamed Salah Provides Latest Update on His Liverpool Contract Situation Amid Transfer Rumours, Says 'I'm More Out Than In' (Watch Video).

