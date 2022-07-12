Manchester United and Liverpool begin their pre-season with a friendly fixture against each other. The clash will be played at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Thailand on July 12, 2022 (Tuesday) at 06:30 PM IST. Sony Sports have the right to show the friendly fixture in India. Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV.

𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚, 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 & 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚? 🍿🤩@ManUtd & @LFC face off in a high-voltage Bangkok Century Cup 2022 clash 🔋⚡ Witness the epic rivalry, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/aLFZdEQwDn 📺📲#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/SOIiTzW5eG — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)