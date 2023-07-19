Manchester United will square off against Lyon in the Pre-season clash on Wednesday, July 19 at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. The match will kick-start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of the Club Friendly 2023 encounter will not be available in India. However, Indian fans can watch the live coverage of the upcoming match online on Manchester United's official app and website, MUTV. Marcus Rashford Signs New Deal With Manchester United, England Forward Set to Stay At Old Trafford Till 2028

Manchester United vs Lyon Live

⚠️ This is your four-hour warning ⚠️ Watch Erik's Reds face Lyon LIVE on #MUTV from 14:00 BST 🔴⤵️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 19, 2023

