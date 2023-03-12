Resuming their Premier League campaign Manchester United will host Southampton in the English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, March 12. The game will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Old Trafford in Manchester. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Premier League 2022-23. The important match between Manchester United vs Southampton will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1/HD. Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Southampton match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

