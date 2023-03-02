Manchester United will lock horns with West Ham in the FA Cup 2022-23 fifth round on Thursday, March 2. The match, which will be played at Old Trafford, will begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the tournament in India and will provide live telecast of this match on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels, which are also available on JioTV app. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Just Fontaine, Legendary French Footballer, Passes Away at 89.

Manchester United vs West Ham Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Red Devils 👹 resume their #FACup campaign when they face @WestHam at Old Trafford 🏟️ Can @ManUtd 🔴 move one step closer to their 2️⃣nd 🏆 this season? 💬#EmiratesFACup | ⏰: Tonight, 1:15 AM | 📱: #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/berMjjrdCl — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 1, 2023

