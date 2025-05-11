Manchester United will take on West Ham United in the next match of the Premier League 2024-25 on May 11, ahead of a jam-packed schedule of footballing action. The Manchester United vs West Ham EPL 2025-25 clash will be hosted at the Red Devils' home ground, Old Trafford, and begin at 6:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the EPL 2024-25 in India. The Man United vs West Ham EPL live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Fans in India can find viewing options for the Manchester United vs West Ham United Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester City Drop Crucial Points as Southampton Hold Pep Guardiola's Men for Goalless Draw

Manchester United vs West Ham Live

Matchday 36 in Manchester 👊 COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/yNsY67gQqE — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 11, 2025

