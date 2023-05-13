With the competition for the top four spot getting intensified, Manchester United will take on Wolves in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, May 13. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A big Old Trafford matchday awaits — come on United! 👊🔴#MUFC || #MUNWOL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)