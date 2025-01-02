Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant will clash against 12th-placed Hyderabad FC on January 2. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2024-25 season. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC ISL match on the Sports 18 3, and Star Sports 3 channels. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2024-25 live streaming viewing option is also available on the Jio Cinema app and website. Well-Rounded Mohun Bagan Super Giant Eye Maximum Points Against Hyderabad FC, Who Start 2025 With Spate of Issues To Resolve.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC Live

