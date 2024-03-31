After a seven-game unbeaten run including five wins post-mid-season break Mohan Bagan Super Giants are currently second in the points table. They are two points behind leaders Mumbai FC and have a game in hand. They will face MCFC on the final day, which could be a major championship decider match. They will host Chennaiyin FC on March 31 who have five wins from 18 matches. The side averages a goal per match allowing above 1.5 goals. The exciting match will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel. Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat East Bengal 3-1 in ISL 2023-24; Jason Cummings, Dimitri Petratos Score as Mariners Win To Go Top of Points Table

Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

Time to hit the cylinders running as we enter the final stages of the league! Tonight, we take on Chennaiyin! 💪⚡️ Watch ISL 2023-24 LIVE on Sports 18, VH1 & JioCinema!#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন #ISL10 #LetsFootball #ISLonJioCinema #ISLonSports18 pic.twitter.com/e22ETsyrwE — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) March 31, 2024

