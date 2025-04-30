In the first semifinal of the ongoing Kalinga Super Cup 2025 on April 30, ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns with FC Goa. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa Super Cup 2025 match will be hosted at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcast partner, and the live telecast viewing options for the Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Kalinga Super Cup 2025 will be available on Star Sports 3 TV channel. For online viewing options for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs FC Goa match, fans can find streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat Kerala Blasters 2–1 To Seal Semi-Final Spot.

Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Kalinga Super Cup 2025:

