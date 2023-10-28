Mumbai City FC will host Hyderabad in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, October 28. The MCFC vs HFC match in the ISL will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai. The match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can tune into Sports18, Sports18 1 SD/HD, VH1, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad match. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will provide live streaming of the match internationally.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad Live Streaming and Telecast Details

