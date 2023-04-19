Napoli will be hosting AC Milan in the 2nd leg of their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 quarterfinal game on Wednesday, April 19. The game will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples at 12.30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important clash between Napoli and AC Milan will be telecasted live on Sony Sports 1/HD/SD channel. Meanwhile, SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Napoli vs AC Milan match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Napoli vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Telecast and Live Streaming

