Two sides with strong home and away records in the ISL 2024-25 season – NorthEast United and Mohun Bagan will face each other on December 8. The NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2024-25 Match on the Sports 18 3 channels. NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2024-25 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)