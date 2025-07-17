The Norway Women's National Football Team will take on the Italy Women's National Football Team in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final clash on Thursday. The NOR-W vs ITA Women's Euro 2025 much-awaited match will be hosted at the Stade de Geneve in Geneva and begin at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Norway vs Italy UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final match live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch NOR-W vs ITA-W Quarter-Final match live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: England Thumps Wales 6–1 To Set Up Quarterfinal Clash With Sweden.

Norway vs Italy UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Quarter-Final

