After slipping out from Premier League title contentions, Arsenal return to action against Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest will lock horns with Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League 2022-23 game on Saturday, May 20. The match is set to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at City Ground, Nottingham. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Network channels. Fans can watch the live streaming of this game on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Streaming Details

Your Saturday 🟰 sorted ✔️ pic.twitter.com/178IoD0NLf — Premier League (@premierleague) May 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)