Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. They have already won a trophy this season and will be looking to add more in the last season of their instrumental coach Jurgen Klopp. Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, is in 17th place in the league table at the moment and has been inconsistent so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup this week. But the home side is unbeaten in the last 13 games at the City Ground against Liverpool and would want to have similar results to secure something from a tough fixture. The exciting game will start at 08:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 2nd. Star Sports has the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. The match Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match will be televised on Star Sports Select 3 SD and HD. Fans can also watch the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App. West Ham 4–2 Brentford, Premier League 2023–24: Jarrod Bowen’s Hat-Trick Helps Hammers To Win Over Bees.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live

