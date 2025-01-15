Premier League 2024-25 leaders Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the points table when they take on Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, January 15. The Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match will be played at the City Ground and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live telecast on the Star Sports Network. There's an online viewing option and fans can watch the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. 16-Year-Old Rio Ngumoha Becomes Youngest Player to Feature for Liverpool in FA Cup History, Achieves Feat During FA Cup 2024-25 Clash Against Accrington Stanley.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

⚪️ MATCHDAY ⚪️ The Reds travel to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in the #PL 👊#WalkOn | #NFOLIV pic.twitter.com/C5nSxDwSd7 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 14, 2025

