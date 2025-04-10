French giants Paris Saint Germain will be hosting EPL side Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinal first-leg on April 10 and will start at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). The PSG vs Aston Villa UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal first-leg match will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris. Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans can find TV viewing options for the PSG vs Aston Villa UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal first-leg match on the Sony Sports 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Aston Villa UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal first-leg match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Jio Users can also watch the PSG vs Aston Villa UCL 2024-25 quarterfinal first-leg match on the JioTV app for free. Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool Premier League 2024–25: Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold Score as The Reds Earn Point To Extent Lead in Standings.

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Champions League 2024-25:

It’s 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 time in the UEFA Champions League! 🙇‍♂️#SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/i5TrBeVpIS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 7, 2025

