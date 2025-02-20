Aston Villa scared Liverpool in their Premier League 2024-25 match at Villa Park. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds after being handed an easy chance to score. However, Youri Tielemans leveled the score within nine minutes, while Ollie Watkins headed Villa into the lead just before the half-time whistle. Trent Alexander-Arnold came to the party from Liverpool and slammed a late equaliser for Premier League 2024-25 leaders, who were held to a draw and gained just one point from their visit to Aston Villa. Now, Liverpool's lead in the PL standings has extended to eight points over Arsenal, who still have hopes of a title. Khadija Bunny Shaw Performs Black Power Salute In Celebration of Scoring Goal After Receiving Racist Abuse During Manchester City vs Liverpool Women's Super League 2024-25 Match.

Liverpool Draw With Aston Villa

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)