Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Brest in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase playoffs on Thursday, February 20. The much-awaited clash will be hosted at the Parc des Princes and will begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India and fans will be able to watch PSG vs Brest live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. SonyLIV app and website will provide PSG vs Brest live streaming but at the cost of a subscription fee for fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Harry Kane Misses Bayern Munich Training Due to Facial Injury Ahead of Celtic Game.

PSG vs Brest Live

