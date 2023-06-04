Lionel Messi is all set to play his last match for PSG against Clermont Foot. Clermont Foot will be locking horns with Paris Saint-Germain in their last fixture in Ligue 1 2022-23 on Sunday, June 4. The match will be played at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Parc des Princes, Paris. Viacom18 Group possess the broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23. The match between PSG and Clermont Foot will be telecast live on the Sports18 1/HD channels. The broadcasting rights of Ligue 1 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Group. Fans can enjoy free live streaming of this game on the JioCinema app and website.

PSG vs Clermont Foot, Ligue 1 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

