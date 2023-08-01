PSG are set to face Inter Milan in a club friendly on Tuesday, August 1. The match will be played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo and it will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. Fans in India can, however, watch live streaming of the match on the FanCode app and website. The match can also be watched live on PSGTV Premium. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool Reportedly in Talks With PSG To Sign France Star on Loan

🔴 Program of the day 🔵 Don't miss the last game of the Parisians on the occasion of #PSGJapanTour2023 🇯🇵 Follow #PSGInter on https://t.co/dFgkIgyJYf Premium, beIN Sports, Twitch and YouTube!* 📺 * Territories are mentioned in the reply pic.twitter.com/rCiLJOML6e — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 1, 2023

