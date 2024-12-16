In pursuit of keeping their unbeaten league record intact, PSG will take on in-form Lyon in their next match in the Ligue 1. The PSG vs Lyon match is slated to be played at the Parc des Princes and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch PSG vs Nantes live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But an online viewing option is available though. Fans can tune in to the GXR website to watch the PSG vs Nantes live streaming for free. LOSC Lille Extends Unbeaten Run to 16 Matches After Late Draw Against Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 2024–25.

PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 2024–25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

