Ligue 1 2024-25 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will play third-placed Monaco on February 8. The PSG vs Monaco will be held at Parc des Princes and start at 1:35 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast viewing option for Ligue 1 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Lens vs PSG Ligue on the GXR World app and website for free. Luis Henrique’s Late Volley Helps Olympique de Marseille Beat Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 2024–25.

PSG vs Monaco Live

