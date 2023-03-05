Amidst injury issues, PSG resume their Ligue 1 campaign by hosting Nantes at home. The PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at the Parc De Princes, Paris. The game will be held on March 5, 2023 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Nantes, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash. Fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Nantes match on the JioCinema app.

