PSG would face Nice in a French Cup 2021-22 clash at the Parc Des Princes on Tuesday, February 1. Unfortunately, the match would not be available either for live telecast or live streaming in India. But fans can stay tuned to the social media pages of these two teams for regular updates.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)