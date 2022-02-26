PSG takes on St-Etienne in Ligue 1 2021-22 on Sunday, February 27. The match would begin at 1:30 AM IST and will be live telecast on Viacom18 channels. Fans would also be able to watch the live streaming online of PSG vs St-Etienne Ligue 1 2021-22 clash on the Voot Select app, website and JioTV.

