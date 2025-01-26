Table toppers Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns against the 13th-placed Stade de Reims in the next match of Ligue 1 2024-25 on Sunday. The much-awaited clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade de Reims will be hosted at the Parc des Princes. The PSG vs Stade de Reims match will kick off at 1:35 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India do not have any live telecast viewing option for Ligue 1 2024-25 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the PSG vs Stade de Reims Ligue 1 2024-25 match on the GXR World app and website for free. Ligue 1 2024–25: French Football Federation Says AS Monaco’s Wilfried Singo Should Have Been Sent Off for Causing Facial Injury to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

