Qatar and Uzbekistan will cross punches in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, on February 3.The crucial match has a scheduled start time of 09:00 PM IST Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 is the official broadcast partner of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in India and the live telecast of the Qatar vs Uzbekistan is likely to be available on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can also enjoy live streaming of the Qatar vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match on the Jio Cinema App and website for free. Son Heung-Min Scores Stunning Free-Kick Goal in Extra-Time To Help South Korea Beat Australia 2-1, Reach AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semifinals (Watch Video).

Qatar vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Quarterfinal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Defending champions, Qatar 🇶🇦, go against Uzbekistan 🇺🇿 in the quarter finals Who do you think will win? 👇#AsianCup2023 #HayyaAsia pic.twitter.com/Pr63Z7l0Ck — AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 (@Qatar2023en) February 3, 2024

