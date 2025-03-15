RB Leipzig will take on Dortmund in the next match of the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, March 15. The RB Leipzig vs Dortmund match will be hosted at Red Bull Arena. The much-awaited Bundesliga 2024-25 clash will start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the RB Leipzig vs Dortmund live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For online viewing options, fans can tune in to the RB Leipzig vs Dortmund live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but will need to have a subscription for the same. Manuel Neuer Out For 'Foreseeable Future' With Calf Injury, Bayern Munich Confirms Status After Medical Reports.

RB Leipzig vs Dortmund Bundesliga 2024-25 Match

