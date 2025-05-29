Real Betis and Chelsea lock horns in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 final match on Thursday, May 29. The Real Betis vs Chelsea UECL final match is set to be played at the Stadion Miejski in Wroclaw, Poland it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 and fans can likely watch the Real Betis vs Chelsea live telecast on its channels. Fans might be looking for online viewing options as well as they can watch Real Betis vs Chelsea live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Chelsea Head Coach Enzo Maresca Surprised As Mykhailo Mudryk Spotted in Poland Ahead of UEFA Conference League 2024–25 Final.

