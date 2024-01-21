Real Madrid take on Almeria in a bid to topple Girona from the top of the La Liga 2023-24 points table, on Sunday, January 21. The Los Blancos are on 48 points and a win today will take them to the top spot. Santiago Bernabeu will host the match, which starts at 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast of the La Liga 2023-24 in India and the Real Madrid vs Almeria live telecast will be available on Sports 18 3 TV channel. Fans can also watch Real Madrid vs Almeria live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. La Liga 2023–24: Atletico Madrid’s Defender Cesar Azpilicueta Sidelined With Knee Ligament Injury.

Real Madrid vs Almeria

