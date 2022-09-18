Real Madrid will play against their city rivals Atletico Madrid tonight in La Liga 2022-23. The match will be held at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid and is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 channels will telecast the Madrid derby live in India. Voot and JioTV apps will provide the online live streaming of the football match.

Check the Madrid Derby streaming details:

