Real Madrid will face Elche in their next match at the La Liga 2022-23. The game will start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Los Blancos are coming into this game after winning the FIFA Club World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Elche defeated Villarreal in their previous match. Viacom18 network are the official broadcasters of La Liga 2022-23 in India. You will be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Elche match live on Sports18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the JioCinema app and website. Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

Real Madrid vs Elche on JioCinema

