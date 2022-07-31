Real Madrid and Juventus face off against each other in a friendly match on July 31, 2022 (Sunday) at the Rose Bowl Arena. The clash has a start time of 07:30 AM IST. Fans can tune into Sony Sports network to watch the game on their TV sets while SonyLIV will provide the online streaming.

