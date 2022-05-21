Real Madrid are set to face Real Betis in a La Liga 2021-22 clash on Saturday, May 21. The match would be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST. The fixture would be telecasted live on MTV channel with Voot Select and JioTv providing live streaming for the match.

See Details:

Champions Real Madrid will face a tricky fixture as Real Betis travel to Santiago Bernabéu, whereas, Barcelona will lock horns with Villarreal on the final matchday of the #LaLiga 2021/22 season!! Watch the matches LIVE on #VootSelect & @OfficialJioTV Also available on @MTVIndia pic.twitter.com/qzKZpb1j7P — Voot Select (@VootSelect) May 19, 2022

