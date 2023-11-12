Having defeated Sporting Braga 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid will be looking to regain first place in La Liga when they take on Valencia in the La Liga 2023-24 on November 12. It is scheduled to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Madrid, Spain. Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of La Liga 2023-24 in India and the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Valencia match will be available on Sports 18 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Valencia match on the JioCinema app and website. Federico Valverde, Uruguay Midfielder, Signs New Contract With Real Madrid Until 2029.

Real Madrid vs Valencia Live

