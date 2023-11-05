Barcelona would look to get back to winning ways when they take on Real Sociedad in La Liga 2023-24 on November 5. The La Liga match started at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Reale Arena in San Sebastián, Basque Country. Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of La Liga 2023-24 in India and the live telecast of the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match will be available on Sports 18 1/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of the Real Sociedad vs Barcelona match on the JioCinema app and website. Inter Miami To Celebrate Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or With Exhibition Match Against New York City on November 10.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)