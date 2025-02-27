Real Sociedad are set to take on Real Madrid in the semifinal of Copa del Rey 2024-25 on Thursday, February 27. The Reale Arena, San Sebastián, Spain will host the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid match and it will start at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live telecast on any TV channel. FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid live streaming online on the FanCode website for a match pass worth Rs 25. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Draw 4–4 in Thrilling 1st Leg of Copa del Rey 2024–25 Semifinals.

Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Semi-Final Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

❤️‍🩹 or 💔 - will Los Blancos break the Copa curse? 👀🔥 The Copa del Rey has been a nightmare for Real Madrid in recent years. From Leganés to Alcoyano, some unfancied teams have sent them packing 😱#CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/jxK50mXBeZ — FanCode (@FanCode) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)