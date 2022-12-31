Reall Madrid will resume their pursuit for the La Liga title against Real Valladolid in a La Liga 2022-23 match on Saturday, December 31. The match will be played at Anfield in Liverpool and is slated to begin at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid have only managed three wins in their last five games. Real Valladolid have done well so far for a promoted team and are 12th in the points table. Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid clash live on TV. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid football match on the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website. La Liga 2022-23: My Players Are in Good Shape After FIFA World Cup 2022, Says Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)