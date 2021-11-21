SC East Bengal would take on Jamshedpur FC in their first match of the Indian Super League 2021-22 campaign at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday, November 21. The match would be telecasted live in English on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

See the Details Below:

Last season, while #JFC failed to win any after conceding first, #SCEB stayed unbeaten 6 times after scoring first! 🤩 Who will come out on top in #SCEBJFC tonight? Predict 👇#HeroISL #LetsFootball #ISL pic.twitter.com/nFJQoFZzrR — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) November 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)