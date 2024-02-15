The Sepahan vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 2023-24 Round of 16 match will take place on Thursday, February 15. Sepahan vs Al-Hilal Round of 16 will be played at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fortunately, fans in India are likely to get the live action of the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match on Sports 18 Network. Them being the official broadcaster for AFC Champions League 2023-24 in India, will the match live on Sports18 3 SD/HD channels. Fans can also follow the Sepahan vs Al-Hilal, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will livestream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 1000 Club Appearances, Reaches Milestone During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match.

Sepahan vs Al-Hilal AFC Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

