With everything to play for in the second leg, Manchester United will visit Sevilla in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The second leg of this tie will take place on Friday, April 21, at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important quarterfinal clash between Manchester United and Sevilla will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Manchester United match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Sevilla vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The winner takes all in the 2️⃣nd Leg as @ManUtd & @SevillaFC face-off in what promises to be a mouth-watering tie 🤩💥#SonySportsNetwork #SEVMUN pic.twitter.com/vy53KqULle — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) April 20, 2023

