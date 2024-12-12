Manchester United take on Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 12. The Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United match is set to take place at the Doosan Arena in Pilsen, Czechia and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 and fans can watch the Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United match on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Those seeking an online viewing option can watch the Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Dead Rat Spotted By Fan in Old Trafford During Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Match, Netizens React as Pic Goes Viral.

Action. Drama. Entertainment. The UEFA #EuropaLeague is here to deliver! 🍿 ⚽ Which match will 🫵 be glued to tonight? 📺 🧐#SonySportsNetwork #UEL pic.twitter.com/JCmyUJvXam — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 11, 2024

