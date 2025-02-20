With a chance to advance to the next round in the UEFA Europa League competition, AS Roma will host FC Porto in their second-leg match. The AS Roma vs Porto match will be played at Stadio Olimpico and begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 20. Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season in India. Fans can watch Roma vs Porto UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live on Sony Sports Ten 2 HD and SD TV channels. The AS Roma vs FC Porto UEFA Europa League 2024–25 live streaming is also available on the Sony LIV app and website. Paulo Dybala Nets His First Goal of 2025 To Give AS Roma 1–0 Win Over Venezia in Serie A 2024–25.

AS Roma vs FC Porto Live

🏆 Another European night to experience together 🏟🚩 LET'S TURN THE STADIUM YELLOW AND RED! 🟨🟥#ASRoma #UEL #RomaPorto pic.twitter.com/YCy18v9SaM — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) February 19, 2025

