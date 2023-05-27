In the penultimate match of the LaLiga 2022-23 season Sevilla will be hosting Real Madrid on Saturday, May 27. The game will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla. Sevilla's main focus at this stage of the campaign will undoubtedly be the Europa League final against Roma next Wednesday, this will be a preparatory game for them. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 channel. The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Sevilla vs Real Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid La Liga 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

