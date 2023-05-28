In the final game of the Premier League 2022-23 season, Southampton will host Liverpool in the Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, May 28. The match is set to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Unfortunately fans won't be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Network channels since it is the last matchday with mutiple games and they have other commitments. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match.

Southampton vs Liverpool Premier League 2022–23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

