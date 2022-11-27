Spain and Germany would be taking up on each other in what is expected to be an exciting clash in Group E on Monday, November 28. Al Bayt Stadium will host the match which will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD will provide live telecast of the match on TV. Fans, who are interested in watching live streaming of the match, can do so the JioCinema app, which would not only provide commentary in English but also in Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: 'Lionel Messi Did What He Does', Argentina Manager Scaloni Hails Albiceleste Captain

Spain vs Germany Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

