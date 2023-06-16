Spain football team will lock horns with Italy in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on June 16, 2023, Friday. The game will begin at 12.15 AM IST (Indian Standard Team) and is slated to take place at the De Grolsch Veste. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels to catch live telecast of the clash. Meanwhile, fans can watch the live streaming of Spain vs Italy match on the SonyLIV app and websites. Lionel Messi on the Scoresheet As Argentina Beat Australia 2–0 in a Friendly Fixture in Beijing.

Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Live Streaming and Telecast

Get your 🍿 ready for a thrilling #UEFANationsLeague Semi-Final clash 🤜💥🤛 🇪🇸 or 🇮🇹- which nation will inch closer to the #UNL 🏆 ?#SonySportsNetwork #ESPITA pic.twitter.com/gUGBF4cagc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 15, 2023

